OMG: Trevor Noah tries to emulate the Italians and sing from the balconies in New York

With all this quarantine, it’s no secret that Italy was hit pretty hard. But on the bright side, it was reported that people were singing from their balconies in Italy.

See below:

This is why so many people through many centuries fall in love with Italy A video montage of Italians all over Italia from north to south to central to the islands — all signing together during the Italy Lockdown is a kind of triumph of spirit, a love in the time of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/XqoLsGMoIV — (self isolating) romepix (@romepix) March 14, 2020

Well … Trevor Noah was inspired and wanted to bring that unity to the Big Apple. Let’s just say it didn’t quite have the same affect. Watch below, but warning there is some “adult” language.