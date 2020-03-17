OMG: Trevor Noah tries to emulate the Italians and sing from the balconies in New York

Posted by: KS95 March 17, 2020

With all this quarantine, it’s no secret that Italy was hit pretty hard. But on the bright side, it was reported that people were singing from their balconies in Italy.

See below:

Well … Trevor Noah was inspired and wanted to bring that unity to the Big Apple. Let’s just say it didn’t quite have the same affect. Watch below, but warning there is some “adult” language.

