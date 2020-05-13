OMG: Twitter user creates mask that also allows for drinking cocktails

Posted by: KS95 May 13, 2020 0 Views

A woman in New Orleans is making face masks that don’t inhibit one of her favorite quarantine activities … drinking!

Ellen Macomber has started producing face masks with holes specifically for drinking cocktails. She says she got the idea from a friend because “here in New Orleans, we like to drink.”

She’s selling each mask for $30, but the first lot of 40 has already sold out. She hopes her niche masks will fill a gap in the market, but realizes they should ABSOLUTELY NOT be considered the best form of prevention during the pandemic!

Check out her drinking mask below:

