OMG: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Solves Puzzle With Only One Letter!

Prepare to be amazed! Contestant Mark Franco was certainly playing to win on Thursday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune!

Throughout the game, Franco was quite impressive. Winning one round on a technicality (still counts) but then solved a Triple Toss Up puzzle with only ONE LETTER!

The puzzle read: “_ ‘ _ – _ _ _ _ _ G – _ – _ _ _ _”

Any guesses? Oh, wait … too late … Franco solved the puzzle within seconds!

What in the hell is this sorcery #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/eNPultxyxn — Kyle Seeley (@ItsKyleSeeley) March 26, 2020

Despite impressing all of America with his incredible wizardry, Franco didn’t advance to the bonus round, but don’t feel bad for him. He took home a $7,000 trip to London and $2,000 in winnings!

Bravo, Franco! Bravo!