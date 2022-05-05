On ‘Girls5Eva’ season 2, the comeback continues, and star Sara Bareilles warns, “They get messy…and I’m here for that”

Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Season two of Sara Bareilles‘ Emmy-nominated Peacock comedy Girls5Eva arrives today, and it finds the main characters doing something that Sara is very familiar with in real life: making an album.

After launching their comeback in season one, the Girls5Eva members — Sara’s Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry‘s Wickie, Busy Philipps‘ Summer and Paula Pell‘s Gloria — get a record deal, but with only six weeks to record, they go into “album mode.”

“Dawn takes it really seriously…embracing her role as songwriter and trying to really be the voice for the group that she didn’t feel like she got to explore when they were younger,” Sara says of her character. But there are plenty of distractions: Dawn fights with the producer, Gloria tries to reunite with her ex-wife, Summer wants a divorce and Wickie wants to find love.

“They get messy with each other and with their relationships,” Sara laughs. “And I’m here for that. I love that they’re becoming more and more three dimensional as we go.”

But in real life, Sara says her “album mode” isn’t much fun.

“I mean, to me, it means going [into] sort of hermit mode and getting very self-reflective and self punishing,” she explains. “For me, it can be a little bit of like a downward spiral. I think the best times of album mode have to do with collaboration. And…this season, we really get to see the workings of [the group’s] collaboration.”

Sara also reveals that her character “gets in a little bit of trouble because of her ambition this year,” which rings true to her.

She notes, “Album mode is like, you’re kind of dancing with your own ambition the whole time, and ‘what can I make?’ and ‘is it true?’ and ‘what are you willing to give up for what you want?'”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.