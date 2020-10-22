On New Xmas album, Meghan Trainor teams with Earth, Wind & Fire, Seth MacFarlane…and dad

Being born on December 22 has always meant that Meghan Trainor‘s Christmases are a double celebration, which is why she’s so excited to be releasing her first-ever holiday album. Now, we know the full details of the release, including the unique list of guest stars.
A Very Trainor Christmas, due out October 30, features contributions from legendary R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire, Family Guy creator and crooner Seth MacFarlane, and Meghan’s dad, cousins and other family members.
“I’m a Christmas baby, it’s always been a dream of mine to release a Christmas album and to do it with my family makes it that much better,” says Meghan in a statement.
“Songs featuring my family are like permanent memories that I get to replay all the time. Earth, Wind & Fire and Seth MacFarlane are two of my family’s all-time-favorites -– we worship the ground they walk on –- so to get them to feature on this album still doesn’t feel real. Best Christmas present ever!”
The album also comes in a Target Deluxe Edition with two bonus tracks and a different cover.
A Very Trainor Christmas features six original tunes, including the already released “My Kind of Present,” the Earth, Wind & Fire collab “Holidays,” “Christmas Got Me Blue,” and “Christmas Party,” recorded with her whole family.
Among the classics Meghan’s recorded are a duet with MacFarlane on “White Christmas,” a rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” featuring her cousins Jayden, Jenna and Marcus, and a touching rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” sung with Meghan’s dad, Gary.
On October 30, Meghan, who’s expecting her first child, will launch her own talkshoplive® channel to host an interactive selling experience for fans.
Here’s the track list for A Very Trainor Christmas:
“My Kind of Present”
“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”
“I Believe In Santa”
“Last Christmas”
“Holidays” [feat. Earth, Wind & Fire]
“Christmas Party”
“Winter Wonderland”
“White Christmas” [feat. Seth MacFarlane]
“Holly Jolly Christmas”*
“Christmas Got Me Blue”
“Sleigh Ride”
“My Only Wish”
“The Christmas Song”
“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” [feat. Jayden, Jenna, & Marcus Toney]
“Naughty List”
“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” [feat. Gary Trainor]
“I’ll Be Home”*
“Silent Night”
*Target Exclusive & DSPs Only
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.