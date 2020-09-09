One Direction wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It’s the end of an era for One Direction.

The band’s wax figures — which consisted of Harry Styles, now 26, Liam Payne, 27, Niall Horan, 26, Louis Tomlinson, 28, and Zayn Malik, 27 — have been removed from Madame Tussauds London.

According to The Sun, the museum made the decision following One Direction’s ten year anniversary which occurred this summer. The museum added that these updates are ever-changing as it “reacts to the celebrity landscape.”

The English group was formed in 2010 and achieved worldwide success before the members each pursued their own solo careers. Their waxworks were unveiled in 2013.