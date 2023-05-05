One last ride: ‘Yellowstone’ to end with fifth season; launching sequel series

Paramount Network

Paramount Network’s smash hit Yellowstone will be riding off into the sunset after its fifth season concludes, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The hit drama, which stars Oscar winner Kevin Costner as ranch empire owner John Dutton, will however launch a new, as-yet-untitled sequel series following his clan, also from creator Taylor Sheridan.

Considering Sheridan’s success, not just with the mother ship series, but its prequels 1883 and 1923 — as well as the hits Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown — the “epic” sequel has already been given the greenlight as a full series by the network.

Yellowstone returns in November; the cast for the sequel show will be announced shortly, and the show will premiere in December, when Yellowstone‘s fifth season wraps on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, enthused, “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits- from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.