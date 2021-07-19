“One Last Time”: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to perform two shows at Radio City Music Hall

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are reuniting one last time.

The dynamic duo is celebrating a decade of friendship and artistic collaboration with a pair of shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in August. One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga marks the singers’ only public performance together this summer ahead of their joint album release later this year.

The show will take place over two nights, the first on Tony’s 95th birthday, August 3, followed by a second show on August 5.

Earlier this year, Tony’s family announced that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. The shows at Radio City Music Hall will serve as his final career performances in NYC.

All attendees, with the exception of children under 16, must be fully vaccinated. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

The New York natives first collaborated on Tony’s 2011 album, Duets II, reimagining the classic show tune “The Lady Is a Tramp.” In 2014, they teamed up for a full-length album, Cheek to Cheek, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and was named Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.