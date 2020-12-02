One Sweet Day: Mariah Carey launching Mariah's Cookies December 4

Courtesy Mariah’s Cookies

If Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, then surely she’s also the Queen of Christmas Cookies, right? Well, starting this Friday, you can order your very own box of Mariah’s Cookies, with flavors that range from holiday treats to classic favorites.

The cookies are a collaboration with restaurateur Robert Earl, the founder of Planet Hollywood and owner of chains like Bertucci’s, Brio Italian Grille and Bravo! Italian Kitchen. He recently started Virtual Dining Concepts, which focuses on delivery only food — and that’s what these cookies are.

“Mariah and I have chatted over the years about working together on a food business and, with her love of baking, cookies were a natural fit,” Earl says in a statement. “As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round.”

And Mariah says, simply, “Yay, cookies! We love ‘em…love ‘em during the holidays….love ‘em all year round!!”

Among the holiday flavors Mariah’s cooked up are Pumpkin, Gingerbread and White Chocolate Cranberry. Other flavors include Triple Chocolate Chunk, Lemon Cooler, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin and Heath Bar. You can also order boxes of mixed flavors, including one called Try Them All.

Starting Friday, you can get Mariah’s Cookies delivered via Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and Seamless in more than 30 major cities, from L.A. to New York, plus Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, St. Paul, Dallas, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and more. Visit MariahCareysCookies.com for more info.

By Andrea Dresdale

