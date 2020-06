Stephanie Wilford gave a very raw interview on Ch. 5 after all the destruction that took place in her neighborhood! Following the interview, people everywhere wanted to help out, so one woman created a GoFundMe that’s raised big money!

Listen to the story below, and click here to check out the GoFundMe page!

https://www.ks95.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/GoFundme-for-Stephanie.mp3

Watch the emotional interview below: