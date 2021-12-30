OneRepublic’s happy to return to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’: “Must be doing something right!”

Gareth Cattermole – MTV/Getty Images for MTV

OneRepublic is one of the many acts performing during the LA party segments on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing December 31 on ABC. While he’s happy to be a part of the legendary show’s 50th anniversary telecast, frontman Ryan Tedder admits he usually doesn’t like working on New Year’s Eve.

“I’d rather party on New Year’s Eve,” he tells ABC Audio. “We’ve turned down probably an offensive amount of, like, valuable New Year’s Eve gigs in various places around the world — from Abu Dhabi to Vegas and someone’s boat.”

“It’s mainly because all of us have families,” he explains. “The one time that we’re all on vacation together, we leave right after Christmas and we’re gone through New Year’s. And so…we end up being a part of the party instead of being the performer at the party, which for me, so far, has worked out.”

But being a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is special for OneRepublic, says Ryan. Not only is the show a tradition, but he’s proud that more than 10 years after their first appearance

“I watched it growing up, we still watch it every year,” he notes. “We leave it on, even if you’re at a party, it’s a thing…it’s like every year you watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. On New Year’s Eve, you watch Dick Clark.”

“So for us, it’s awesome, because first time we did, it was 2007,” Ryan laughs. “So for us, it’s like, ‘Oh, must be doing something right!'” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

OneRepublic plans to release an new EP on New Year’s Eve, followed by new music in January. A European tour is planned for later in the year, but of course, COVID-19 might change those plans.

