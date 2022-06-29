‘Only Harry in the Building?’ Showrunner reveals dream guest star for season 3

Courtesy Hulu

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building boasts a musician in its cast — Selena Gomez — and the first season featured a guest appearance by another one: rock legend Sting. Now that season 2 is underway, the hit series’ showrunner says he’d like to see yet another musician in the cast for the third season: Harry Styles.

Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere, showrunner John Hoffman said that in the third season, “Harry Styles should be visiting the apartments at the Arconia.”

The Arconia is the “building” in Only Murders in the Building: It’s the New York City apartment building where the three main characters live and where several murders have taken place.

Asked what she thought of Hoffman’s idea, Selena told Variety, “That is hilarious. I don’t know about that.”

Yes, it might be awkward for Selena to have to act alongside Harry, considering he allegedly used to date her best friend Taylor Swift.

Anyway, Harry’s movie career really seems to be taking off — he’s got one movie, Don’t Worry Darling, coming out in September and another, My Policeman, hitting theaters in October — so who knows if he’d even be interested in a TV role.

