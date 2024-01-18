‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Poor Things’ lead 2024 BAFTA Film Awards nominations

Downey as Lewis Strauss in ‘Oppenheimer’ – Universal

The nominations for this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards have been revealed and Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations for the ceremony sometimes colloquially referred to as the “British Oscars.”

Coming in second place for nominations this year was Poor Things, the award-winning Emma Stone dark comedy from Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos; it earned 11.

Oppenheimer‘s nomination count — including Best Film, Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, and Director for Nolan — was one short of the all-time BAFTA nominee leader All Quiet on the Western Front, which earned 14 last year.

Martin Scorsese’s crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon scored nine nominations, including a Film nom, and a Supporting Actor turn for Robert De Niro, but likely Oscars frontrunner Lily Gladstone wasn’t recognized in the Leading Actress category.

Also scoring nine noms was the drama The Zone of Interest from English filmmaker Jonathan Glazer.

Bradley Cooper was nominated in the Leading Actor, Director, and Original Screenplay category for his biopic Maestro, while Margot Robbie was nominated both as Leading Actress for Barbie, and as a producer in the Outstanding British Film category for backing Emerald Fennell‘s acclaimed Saltburn.

Here’s a list of the nominations in the main categories. The full list can be found here:

BEST FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

DIRECTOR

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MAKE UP & HAIR

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

ORIGINAL SCORE

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

SOUND

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

