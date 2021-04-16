Oscar-nominated songs by Sam Smith, Whitney Houston & more to be performed on ‘American Idol’

ABC/Eric McCandless

The American Idol top 12 finalists are whisking viewers off to the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Numbers ranging from classic films including The Wizard of Oz and Dirty Dancing to modern favorites such as The Greatest Showman and La La Land will all be center stage during the broadcast, where the theme is Academy Award-nominated songs.

Billboard reports that Alyssa Wray will perform the empowering “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, while Ava August will sing Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone‘s duet, “City of Stars,” from the Oscar-winning La La Land.

Casey Bishop will tackle the timeless “Over the Rainbow,” while Cassie Coleman performs Sam Smith‘s “Writing’s On the Wall,” from the James Bond flick Spectre, and Grace Kinstler offers her take on Pharrell‘s “Happy,” from Despicable Me 2.

Madison Watkins will pay tribute to Whitney Houston with a performance of “Run to You” from The Bodyguard, and Willie Spence will sing “Stand Up,” from the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet.

The episode is set to open with a performance by judge Lionel Richie of his chart-topping hit, “Say You, Say Me,” from the film White Nights. The song was nominated for an Oscar in 1986.

The top 12 contestants will be whittled down to the top nine when American Idol airs on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s the full set list:

Alyssa Wray: “This Is Me” — Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble (from The Greatest Showman)

Ava August: “City of Stars” — Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone (from La La Land)

Beane: “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” — Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (from Dirty Dancing)

Caleb Kennedy: “On the Road Again” — Willie Nelson (from Honeysuckle Rose)

Casey Bishop: “Over the Rainbow” — Judy Garland (from The Wizard of Oz)

Cassie Coleman: “Writing’s On the Wall” — Sam Smith (from Spectre)

Chayce Beckham: “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” — Bryan Adams (from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves)

Deshawn Goncalves: “The Way We Were” — Barbra Streisand (from The Way We Were)

Grace Kinstler: “Happy” — Pharrell Williams (from Despicable Me 2)

Hunter Metts: “Falling Slowly” — Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová (from Once)

Madison Watkins: “Run to You” — Whitney Houston (from The Bodyguard)

Willie Spence: “Stand Up” — Cynthia Erivo (from Harriet)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.