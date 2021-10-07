Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton stars in new Justin Bieber video for “Ghost”

Keaton: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WGAW; Bieber: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Last month, Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton posted on social media that she wanted to sing a duet with Ariana Grande. She hasn’t managed to pull that off yet, but she is starring in a video by one of Ari’s musical collaborators: Justin Bieber.

Both Keaton and Justin posted a teaser clip of the video for Justin’s new single, “Ghost.” In it, Justin is seen embracing Keaton and laughing and dancing with her in a bar. He’s also seen posing for a picture with Keaton and an older man, who kisses them both on the head affectionately.

In other shots, Keaton is pictured looking upset, standing in a kitchen. We also see Justin watching with a wistful smile as Keaton is embraced by an unseen man.

Because “Ghost” is about holding on to the memory of someone you miss “more than life,” it’s possible that the video features Justin playing the son of Keaton and the older man, one or both of whom might pass away. Tune in Friday for the premiere to see what the storyline actually is.

“AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!” Keaton wrote on Instagram.

“Ghost” is from Justin’s album, Justice. Earlier this week, he announced on his Instagram Story that on Friday, he’s adding three new tracks to the collection: “Red Eye,” “Angels Speak” and “Hailey.”

