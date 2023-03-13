Oscars 2023: The complete winners list

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner, winning seven Oscars out of its leading 11 nominations, including Best Picture. Star Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress, while Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his starring role in The Whale.
Here are the winners from Sunday night’s broadcast:
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
Best Director
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking, Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Best Animated Short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth E. Carter
Best Documentary Feature
Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Best Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Best Original Song
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
