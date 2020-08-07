Our favorite celebrity COVID-19 calendars!

By now you’ve probably seen several celebrities, brands, etc. sharing their “COVID-19” calendars on social media. We’ve put together our favorites for you to enjoy.
Reese Witherspoon
Yup. pic.twitter.com/NdZhH3bxdt
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 4, 2020
Viola Davis
I’d have to agree with @ReeseW, @mindykaling & @kerrywashington about 2020 thus far! 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/HmUCpu74A8
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 5, 2020
Mindy Kaling
Pretty much. Inspired by @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/u7E2qo4RkK
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 4, 2020
Mark Ruffalo
#2020 🗓
Inspired by @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/uHxelycyVH
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 5, 2020
Zoey Deschanel
2020! What a time! Inspired by @ReeseW @mindykaling @kerrywashington @HannahSimone pic.twitter.com/P6lEdG8z5q
— zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) August 5, 2020
Netflix – Adam Driver
yup pic.twitter.com/vz36c9mRak
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 5, 2020