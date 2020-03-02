Our favorite moments from this week’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosted by John Mulaney

Another weekend of Saturday Night Live has come and gone. This weekend the show was hosted by Mr. John Mulaney and instead of making you sit down and pick through all of the sketches and performances … we’re just gonna cherry pick some of our favorites for you.

This is our humble opinion, so feel free to disagree!

Airport Sushi – A man (Pete Davidson) surprises everyone (John Mulaney, Chris Redd) by buying sushi at LaGuardia Airport.



The Admiral – Two sisters (Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant) compete with their brother (John Mulaney) for the attention of the Admiral (Beck Bennett).



Uncle Meme – A man (John Mulaney) confronts his nephew (Pete Davidson) about turning him into a viral meme.



Sound of Music: Rolf and Liesl – Liesl (Cecily Strong) and Rolf (John Mulaney) sing about the difference in their ages in a Turner Movie Classic presentation of The Sound of Music.

