Out of the Blue: Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre team for Las Vegas engagement

Your late ’80s/early ’90s pop dreams are coming true: Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block are teaming up to play Las Vegas this summer.

Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas will play at The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on August 26, 27 and 28.

To get fans ready for the event, Debbie and Joey will release a duet version of Debbie’s hit “Lost In Your Eyes” on June 4. The two sang the song together onstage during The Mixtape Tour in 2019.

In a statement, Debbie says, “It was Joey’s idea to duet together on The Mixtape Tour which led us here to these live shows which I couldn’t be more thrilled about!”

“Joey and I share a love of igniting a crowd with a blend of classic entertainment and modern-day sounds,” Debbie adds. “We both come from teen stardom and Broadway and have endured through all the pop culture trends which gives us incredible professional chemistry.”



“I am so excited to perform on a live stage again,” Joey added. “And to do it in Vegas with someone who I admire and share so much history with is the perfect way to get back to doing what we love!”

Tickets go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, box offices at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469. Fan club members and Citi card members will both have early access to tickets.