Pa-pa-pa-poppin' bottles: Lady Gaga teams up with Dom Pérignon for "Queendom" concept

Lady Gaga‘s latest artistic collaboration will make you pop your cork.

She’s teaming up with the legendary Champagne brand Dom Pérignon for a project that kicks off April 6. It’ll include limited-edition bottles and a sculpture designed by Gaga, as well as an ad campaign.

The concept has something to do with a “shared universe.” Gaga writes on Instagram, “Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom and we’re excited to share the Queendom with you, an artistic universe we created with my dear friend @nick_knight!”

Nick Knight is a British fashion photographer. He directed Gaga’s video for “Born This Way,” among other collaborations. On Instagram, he wrote, “Stayed tuned for the continuation of the campaign and the fashion film fantasy!!”

The partnership will benefit Gaga’s Born This Way foundation.

Lady Gaga announces her collaboration with Dom Perignon. Film out on 4/6 pic.twitter.com/fgkRl4vtsE — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 31, 2021





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.