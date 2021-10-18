Pandemic forces The Weeknd to move tour to summer 2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Once again, the pandemic has forced The Weeknd to postpone his concert tour.

The “Blinding Lights” singer originally set his After Hours tour for June 2020, however, COVID-19 caused him to reschedule for this year. Then dates were postponed until January 2022, and now the tour has been moved back again, from arenas to stadiums.

“The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022,” The Weekend commented Monday on Instagram. “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums. Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.”

The Weeknd ended the post, writing, “New dates forthcoming.” Dates will include shows in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Middle East.

The three-time Grammy winner teased the tour, now titled After Hours til Dawn, with a video featuring a rotating globe and a jam-packed stadium.

The Weeknd is now completing his fifth studio album, tentatively titled The Dawn Is Coming.

