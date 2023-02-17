Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly explain how they’ve … grown in the ‘Ant-Man’ trilogy

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios debuts Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Friday.

The movie sees Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) sucked into the dangerous subatomic world known as the Quantum Realm.

There they come face to face with Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror, a brutal dictator who shares a past with Pfeiffer’s character, who had been trapped there for decades.

Pardon the pun, but both titular size-shifting heroes say there’s been some growth between them.

“I think that he’s kind of grown a lot as over the course of nine years or so that we’ve been doing these movies,” Rudd explains. “He was, you know, brought into this group [The Avengers], has no innate super abilities. But then he went up and fought Thanos. So he’s he’s he’s experienced a thing or two.”

With Thanos vanquished at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Lang “really does want to be a dad … He is happy that most of all of that … seems to be in the rearview mirror.”

Lilly explains of Hope, “Over the course of these three films, I’ve had this incredible arc … where she has … repaired her relationship with her father. She’s reunited with her long-lost mother. She’s fallen madly in love with Scott, and she’s become a stepmom to Cassie.”

Pfeiffer says her character is secretive about the horrors she’s seen in the Quantum Realm, so her survival skills surprise her stranded family. However, the star remains humble about her action scenes, saying with a laugh, “I have no idea what I’m doing.” She says of her Marvel movie hero co-stars, “I just copy what they do.”

