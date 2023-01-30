Paul Shaffer and longtime ‘Late Show’ band reuniting to sub for The Roots on ‘The Tonight Show’

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Bring Change To Mind

Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band are reuniting for one night only on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The band, which played for Late Night with David Letterman from 1982 to 1993, was legally forced to rebrand to The CBS Orchestra when Letterman moved to CBS as Late Show with David Letterman. Shaffer and company will play under their original moniker on February 3, when Fallon’s in-house band, The Roots, is in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

In a statement, Fallon noted, “Paul Shaffer is one of the most important musical figures in late night history. From SNL to Letterman, he’s done it all. I’m beyond honored and excited that they’re getting the band back together.”

