Paul Simon sells song catalog to Sony Music

Another day, another catalog of iconic songs being sold by a legendary musician. This time, it’s Paul Simon.

Music Week reports that Sony Music Publishing has acquired the 16-time Grammy winner’s songwriting catalog, including the songs he wrote with Simon & Garfunkel, as well as those he penned as a solo artist. Among the jewels in the catalog: “The Sound of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Graceland,” “Still Crazy After All These Years,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and more.

Music Week quotes Simon, 79, as saying in a statement, “I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well.”

Jon Platt, the chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing, is quoted as saying, in part, “Paul Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for people all over the world.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sony Music Publishing also administers the catalogs of Michael Jackson, the Beatles, Queen, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Leonard Cohen and more.

Among the equally legendary artists who’ve recently sold all or part of their song catalogs: Bob Dylan, David Crosby, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Neil Young.

