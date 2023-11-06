Pax Holkstra

Pax was diagnosed with yolk sac cancer in June of 2023. He went through 4 rounds of chemotherapy throughout the summer, and it was determined that his cancer was in remission in September. He still has a long journey ahead with monthly blood tests and cancer scans every three months. Pax and his family are so grateful to MHFMCH, Dr. Brenda Wiegel, and the rest of his team for the incredible care he has received during his fight. Pax loves Inka the therapy dog that came to visit him almost every day he was in the hospital. He also loves racecars, whole milk and muffins. Pax has a twin sister named Parker, and an older brother named Peyton.