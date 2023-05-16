Peabody Awards cancels in-person ceremony amid Writers Guild of America strike

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Peabody Awards has scrapped this year’s ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

“As an organization dedicated to honoring the most compelling and empowering stories in broadcasting and streaming media, we recognize and respect the position that many of this year’s Peabody Award winners find themselves in,” the organization said in a statement on Monday.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges that exist industrywide, we have decided to cancel the 83rd annual Peabody Awards ceremony that was set to take place on June 11 in Los Angeles,” the statement continued. “Canceling the ceremony is extremely disappointing, as this year’s 39 winners are immensely talented and have brought forth powerful stories that deserve to be celebrated.”

The event, set for Sunday, June 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, would have been the first in-person ceremony since 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic — and the first time the event will be held in Los Angeles.

Abbott Elementary, Andor, Atlanta, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul, Los Espookys, Mo, Pachinko, Severance and We’re Here were the entertainment programs announced as this year’s winners.

