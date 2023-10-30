Peeps Holiday Treats Are Revealed

Peeps fans get ready for the holiday lineup! Just Born candy company has unveiled the Marshmallow Peeps releases for this year. Besides the classics, these are what you can grab in stores:
- Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen
- Peeps Marshmallow Trees:
- Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men
- Peeps Marshmallow Stockings
- Peeps Holiday Vanilla Crème Flavored Pop
- Peeps Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks
- Peeps Delights Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate
Get them before they are gone!
Source: Chew Boom