Peeps Holiday Treats Are Revealed

Peeps fans get ready for the holiday lineup! Just Born candy company has unveiled the Marshmallow Peeps releases for this year. Besides the classics, these are what you can grab in stores:

Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen

Peeps Marshmallow Trees:

Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men

Peeps Marshmallow Stockings

Peeps Holiday Vanilla Crème Flavored Pop

Peeps Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Delights Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate

Get them before they are gone!

Source: Chew Boom