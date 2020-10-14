Pentatonix announces new original album, ‘The Lucky Ones,’ coming in February

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Several months ago, Pentatonix said they were working on an album of all original music. Now we know when it’ll be released.

The a capella group will release The Lucky Ones on February 12. It’s their first full-length original album since their self-titled 2015 release, which debuted at number one and went gold.

Ahead of that, the group has released a brand-new original single called “Be My Eyes,” along with a music video. Unlike the videos that they’ve released which were filmed at home during quarantine, this is full-on production clip with a spotlight on Kirstin Maldonado, who co-wrote the track.

The Lucky Ones will also feature the group’s previously released song, “Happy Now,” already available for pre-order.

As previously reported, Pentatonix will team with Kelly Clarkson and percussionist Sheila E. to perform Whitney Houston’s version of “Higher Love” on the opening of tonight’s Billboard Music Awards.

By Andrea Dresdale

