Pentatonix is taking on Wilson Phillips on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ this weekend

ABC/Eric McCandless

Can a chart-topping ’90s vocal group beat a chart-topping modern-day vocal group on a game show? Tune in Sunday night to find out, as Wilson Phillips takes on Pentatonix on ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud.

Billboard has a preview clip of the episode, which mostly features host Steve Harvey attempting to pronounce the surnames of the members of Pentatonix. He makes it through most of them, but blows it when it comes to member Kevin Olusala [oh-LOO-shah-la].

As for Wilson Phillips, the “Hold On” group’s team includes original members Carnie and Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips Baldwin, as well as Chynna’s half-sister Bijou Phillips and Carnie and Wendy’s mom, Marilyn.

Celebrity Family Feud airs at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.