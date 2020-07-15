Pentatonix takes on Dua Lipa in latest ‘At Home’ video

Pentatonix has released the latest video in their series of clips for all the songs on their latest EP, At Home.

This time, it’s their take on Dua Lipa’s song “Break My Heart.” The track, from Dua’s hit album, Future Nostalgia, interpolates the melody of the 1987 #1 hit “Need You Tonight” by the Australia band INXS.

The acapella group also sings a bit of “Break My Heart” in one of the other tracks on the EP: the quarantine-inspired “Home” medley, which strings together more than a dozen songs that mention either “home” or “house.”

Penatonix has already released videos for the “Home” medley, plus their versions of The Weeknd‘s hit “Blinding Lights” and “when the party’s over,” by Billie Eilish.

The two other songs on the EP are a cover of “Dreams” by The Cranberries, and a song by the British group Clean Bandit, called “Cologne.”

By Andrea Dresdale

