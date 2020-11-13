Pentatonix's new Christmas album features Ariana Grande cover, Bing Crosby guest appearance

RCA Records

The holiday season has now officially arrived: The new Pentatonix Christmas album is out now.

We Need a Little Christmas features some current holiday favorites, including versions of Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me,” “Seasons of Love” from Rent, and “Once Upon a December,” from the movie Anastasia. There’s also an original song called “Thank You,” plus a guest appearance from the late Bing Crosby. The group’s version of his signature song “White Christmas” mixes Crosby’s original vocals with music from the London Symphony Orchestra.

There are also plenty of classics on the album, like the title track, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “12 Days of Christmas,” “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “My Favorite Things,” “Jingle Bell Pop” — which mixes “Jingle Bell Rock” with “Jingle Bells” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” — and the previously released “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone).”

Pentatonix has released five other holiday projects, which collectively have sold over 12.5 million albums worldwide. The group will perform at this month’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC.

The group’s new album of original songs, The Lucky Ones, is coming out February 12.

