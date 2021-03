CREDIT: DAVID MORRIS/APEX

A photo of a UK huge cargo ship floating in midair has people stunned.

There’s a good explanation for the illusion, because that’s what it is. BBC meteorologist David Braine explains it was a “superior mirage.” Generally those happen in the Arctic. It’s when cold air is close to the water and warm air is above it. The cold bends the light so the mirage happens.

You know what you see staring at hot pavement on a summer day? That’s the opposite of this and called an inferior mirage!