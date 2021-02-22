[PIC] Woman Says She Won’t Shave Mustache Or Trim Unibrow Just To Land A Man

Instagram

A 31-year-old Danish tutor from Copenhagen is not interested in keeping up with societal appearances. Eldina Jaganjac is fed up with what she says are ridiculous beauty standards imposed on women these days, especially when it comes to hair removal.

Jaganjac ditched the tweezer she once used to trim back her unibrow and the razor to shave her upper lip back in March 2020. She said she was just as feminine with the hair there. She said she can now “focus on the tasks and goals that I need to have done and less on how I appear while doing them.”

She thinks her unibrow and facial hair allows her to weed out ‘conservative’ suitors who don’t want to be with her just because of her looks.