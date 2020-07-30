Pink breaks down the heartbreaking origins of the #ChallengeAccepted Instagram trend

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram over the past week, chances are you’ve come across a series of black and white photos from women along with the phrase “#ChallengeAccepted.” While many have happily joined the empowering trend, not many know how it initially started.

Leave it to Pink, who used her platform to educate her 7.9 million followers about the challenge’s distressing objective.

The “What About Us” singer shared an informative post on Wednesday from activist Alice Dodd, thanking her for “teaching me the reason behind this campaign.”

As it turns out, the challenge was created to raise awareness about women being murdered in Turkey.

“These murders are so called ‘honor’ killings and are deeply rooted in Turkey’s history,” the post explains. “Victims are often blamed; accused of being disloyal, impure or somehow deserving. Their killers are mostly let off or given a ‘slap on the wrist.'”

The campaign originated after the murder of a 27-year-old woman named Pinar Gültekin, who was killed by “her jealous former partner.” Protests have swept across Turkey in response to her and other women’s unjust killings — calling it “femicide.”

As these protests are going on, the Turkish government is reportedly “moving to abolish the ‘Istanbul Convention’ which is the only thing protecting women from widespread harm.”

So, why are women being challenged to post a black and white photo? The post reveals that it was “a way for the women of Turkey to band together with a B&W picture to say that any one of them could be next on the front page of the newspaper.”

In response to the new information, Pink urged her fans to learn more about the disturbing violence in Turkey and shared a handful of organizations, like American University’s Turkish Cultural Club, that they can support.