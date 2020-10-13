Pink, Camilla Cabello, Meghan Trainor & more star in "Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote" clip

Pink, Camilla Cabello, Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson are just some of the stars who appear in a new video urging people to vote next month.

“Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote” features artists who are signed to Sony Music Group telling fans, “A vote is a voice. A voice is power. A voice not spoken cannot be heard. A voice not heard, soon goes silent.”

“I have a voice, you have a voice. Together we are loud,” the stars say. “If you stand for anything, raise your voice. Power not used is power lost. Power not shared is not democracy. I have power. You have power. What matters to you must matter to them.”

“Claim your power. A vote not counted cannot make a change. A vote suppressed is a voice silenced,” the video continues. “I have a vote. You have a vote. Let’s have them count it. For America to share your values, use your vote. Your voice. Your power. Your vote.”

Also in the clip: Gloria Estefan, Pharrell Williams, Cyndi Lauper, Khalid, The Black Eyed Peas‘ will.i.am, Shakira and more.

By Andrea Dresdale

