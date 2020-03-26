Pink decides to cut her own hair during quarantine … it doesn’t end well
Beauty is absolutely in the eye of the beholder! And while many of us are worried about what our hair might look like in the coming weeks, others are using this opportunity to embrace the buzz cut. Celebrities like Chris Evans (Avengers) and his brother Scott Evans, Ricky Martin, and now … Pink!

The performer posted a “PSA” on her Instagram about her latest “brilliant” idea that she could cut her own hair … it’s not horrible, but it’s definitely a reminder to at least attempt an at home haircut while your sober!

Quarantine diaries

