Pink honors Bette Midler with gushing post: “I love you more than you will ever know”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Pink is sharing her love for Bette Midler.

After Bette and her family went to Pink’s Trustfall Tour on Sunday, November 5, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Pink took to Instagram to recount her delight at the music legend’s attendance.

“Oh my goodness. I have loved this woman, her voice, her wit, her concert slash stand up slash broadway slash big band KISS MY BRASS attitude for as long as I can honestly remember,” Pink wrote. “I have always found her to be a quadruple threat and a mentor and a North Star.”

Pink also expressed her delight that their children got to meet each other.

“Tonight, our daughters met, and Jameson met Winnie from Hocus Pocus (mind officially blown),” she wrote.

She ended her tribute by honoring how Bette paved the way for her.

“I cut my teeth watching this very brilliant woman own every room or endeavor she walked into,” Pink wrote. “What an honor to perform for you again @bettemidler I love you more than you will ever know- and you have given so much to all of us. There just aren’t the right words to convey how magical I think you are.”

Bette also made her own post detailing her experience at the concert.

“Last night my family and I finally saw this force of nature live, and our jaws were hanging open, from her first entrance to her extraordinary encore! She is so beloved. They cried. I cried. ‘Nuff said,” Bette wrote.

