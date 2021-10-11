Pink is the most-played female artist of the 21st century — in the UK

Andrew MacPherson

Pink may be American, but it appears that the U.K. can’t get enough of her and her music.

The British licensing company PPL has compiled data from British radio stations and TV channels, and has determined that Pink is the most-played female artist of the 21st Century in the U.K. She’s scored 13 platinum awards in that country, and received a special Outstanding Contribution to Music trophy at the 2019 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys.

According to Britian’s Official Charts Company, Pink has also scored three U.K. number-one singles and three number-one albums, with her best-selling song in that territory being 2013’s “Just Give Me a Reason.”

Madonna is second on the PPL’s most-played list, followed by Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Adele, Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, British girl group Little Mix, and Whitney Houston. The rest of the top 20 includes acts like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande.

