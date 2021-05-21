Pink jokes that her playlists concern husband Carey Hart

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Everyone has their favorite genre and for Pink, her music of choice is the type that makes husband Carey Hart worry.

Speaking with The Skimm as part of their “Texting With” series, the “Cover Me in Sunshine” singer was tasked to answer a multitude of questions sent over text message, where one questioner wanted to know about her music tastes.

“My husband worries about me because I only make sad playlists,” the Grammy winner deadpanned, “I like dark s***.”

Sad music isn’t the only form of depressing media Pink will indulge in, adding she also tunes into “sad shows” like A Million Little Things and Grey’s Anatomy because “I like to cry.”

However, her sad streak ends at her social media habits, with the 41-year-old singer confessing she enjoys following “doggy rescues because i like to look at… nice doggy rescue stories.”

The “Just Like Fire” also revealed how she enjoys a day off, starting with “a little coffee with a little rum-chata” and that she will listen to Bob Marley or City and Colour when it’s time to chill out.

