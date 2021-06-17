Pink nabs beachfront property in Malibu for $13.7 million

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Pink is ready to enjoy some oceanfront living this summer.

According to the real estate site Dirt, the singer has purchased a $13.7 million Malibu villa once owned by Barry Manilow. She reportedly fought hard to win the place, paying $200,000 over asking price — and we can’t say we blame her.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom modern home is located right on the beach. The living room has stunning ocean views thanks to massive floor-to-ceiling windows, and the room leads out to a wraparound balcony. There’s also a guesthouse, a private courtyard and a jacuzzi, among other amenities.

The perfect-for-summer property is in addition to Pink’s primary residence, a 200-acre ranch in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.

