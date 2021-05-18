Pink says she and Christina Aguilera won’t “ever be best friends, and that’s O.K.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This year, Moulin Rouge turns 20, and so does the number-one remake of “Lady Marmalade” that was recorded for the film soundtrack by Pink, Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Mya. When asked for her memories of the video shoot, Pink says there are two: Not liking what she was wearing, and not liking who she was working with.

Pink tells E! Online, “I was not happy about my outfit. Yeah, I did not want to be in booty shorts.” And she tells USA Today, “I remember getting in a fight with Christina Aguilera and having to wear really short shorts.”

Asked what the fight was about, Pink tells USA Today, “I think I took the chair next to the director and apparently it was a hierarchy that I didn’t yet understand in the pop world.”

She then explains, “Some people just don’t get along and we’re just those people. Like oil and water and it’s O.K. I’ve learned later in life that not everyone is supposed to get along.”

Pink says since then, she and Christina have “hugged it out” and are “fine.” She adds that she thinks Christina is “insanely talented” and that it was “awesome” to work with her on The Voice.

But, Pink admits, “We’re not ever going to be best friends and that’s O.K.”

Asked if she’d consider a reunion performance to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Moulin Rouge, Pink says no. She tells E! Online, “I want to see the reunion with all the young girls now.”

Pink then added, “I mean, I heard a rumor.”

Hmm — does that mean at this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, where Pink is conveniently performing and receiving the ICON Award, there might be a special performance? We’ll have to wait and see.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.