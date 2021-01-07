Pink, Selena, Ariana, Maren Morris and more react to protestors storming US Capitol

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Chaos erupted Wednesday when pro-Trump protestors breached the U.S. Capitol Building as lawmakers were counting Electoral College votes. The breach resulted in lawmakers being evacuated and ordered to shelter in place.

The violence that resulted in at least four deaths. A law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News that a woman was shot at the U.S. Capitol and later died. Three others died of unknown medical reasons.

In addition, protestors were photographed breaking into lawmakers’ offices, storming the Senate dais, ransacking desks in the Senate Chamber and stealing memorabilia.

Musicians were quick to express their dismay over Wednesday’s scene. While some took to social media to urge for peace and unity, others slammed the protestors.

Here are some celebrity reactions:

Sara Bareilles: This is insane. Trump’s wreckless [sic] negligence and insistence on an alternate reality has built a real one in front of our eyes. This is beyond dangerous, pathetic and completely desperate. It’s not powerful to “rage” against the TRUTH. It’s anarchistic chaos. GROW THE F*** UP.

Pink: As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America.

Maren Morris: Today is gonna be hard to shake. Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through… thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day.

Selena Gomez: Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community. @facebook, @instagram. @twitter, @google, #MarkZuckerberg, #SherylSandberg, #JackDorsey, #SundayPichai, #SusanWojcicki – you have all failed the American people today, and i hope you’re going to fix things moving forward.

Ariana Grande: STOP CALLING THEM PROTESTORS. THEY ARE TERRORISTS

Demi Lovato: My heart is broken. It makes me too sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying “where’s d7” or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country, THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F****** MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed.

Halsey: When is enough enough? Impeach him. We are long past the luxury of making it a conversation…

Bastille: This is wild

Cardi B: And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business. Stay at home safe but dangerous!

Bette Midler: But everyone predicted that this would happen. We all knew it, all the media, all the journalists…even ME! Why is this a surprise? Why weren’t they better prepared? Trump made it clear he wants his ratings, and he never cares how many laws or eggs or heads get broken.

Yungblud: it is so sad to me watching the far right break into the capitol building. the protests happening months ago fighting for basic human rights faced severe police brutality for not even a fraction of the aggression. it is truly heartbreaking. im praying for the safety of everybody.

Dionne Warwick: The state of our country deserves our undivided attention. Pay attention and listen closely. I love you all. We will chat tomorrow.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.