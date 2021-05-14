“Ponch-bro”: Katy Perry takes aim at Orlando Bloom’s questionable fashion choice

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Orlando Bloom has a new look, and we’re not sure his fiancee Katy Perry is into it.

This week, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself outside among cliffs and trees, wearing a neutral-striped poncho with multi-colored patchwork, as he stares off into the distance. “Ponch-bro,” he captioned the photo, which drew several comments, including a tongue-in-cheek remark from Katy.

“Baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I’m stuck on a call,” she quipped in the comment section.

Fellow celebs, including Gwenyth Paltrow and Orlando’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, also chimed in, with Gwneyth questioning, “What are we going for here, just to be clear?” to which Orlando replied, “just lightening the mood lol.”

Miranda, with whom Orlando shares 10-year-old son Flynn, commented with a crying laughing emoji.

Katy made a similar remark when Orlando posted a humorous tribute to her on Mother’s Day. Katy commented, “baby pls can you bring me a Bengal spice tea.”

The couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. They were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

