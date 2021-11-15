Post Malone and The Weeknd portray rival assassins in “One Right Now” video

Republic Records

Post Malone and The Weeknd appear as rivals determined to murder each other in the video for their “One Right Now” collabo, which debuted Monday.

The two superstars each go on a frenzied killing spree of henchmen before they finally meet for a one-on-one battle, which results in both of them with a bullet in their head.

The song, which is closer to the ’80s-inspired sound that The Weeknd has been doing lately than Post’s past work, is about finding out that your partner has been unfaithful and showing her that infidelity is a two-way street.

“Don’t call me ‘baby’ when you did me so wrong/ But I got over what you did already/ Body for a body, so petty,” sings Post. “I got one comin’ over and one right now.”

As for The Weeknd, he makes reference to his 2013 song “You Belong to the World,” as he sings, “You’re a stain on my legacy/ We can’t be friends, can’t be family…I can’t let you next to me/ Oh, you belong to the world now/ So just me leave me alone now.”

“One Right Now” is from Post’s fourth album, which we’re told is “coming soon.” It’ll be the follow-up to his 2019 triple-platinum release Hollywood’s Bleeding.

