Post Malone drops new single “Overdrive,” featured in new Vevo Official Live Performance video

Courtesy Vevo

Post Malone has just released a new single from his upcoming album Austin, and he’s paired it with a Vevo Official Live Performance of the track.

The pop/rock tune “Overdrive” is the third song Posty’s released from Austin following “Chemical” and “Mourning.” The Vevo Official Live Performance features the artist singing the song on a retro living room set with a burnt orange couch and wood-paneled walls.

“Overdrive” is the first in what will be a series of Vevo Official Live Performance Series videos for Posty. “These videos really showcase how special this new album is to me,” he says in a statement. “I’m extremely lucky to be able to bring the songs to life with Vevo. Thank you all so very much for watching and listening.”

If you want to see Post in real life, he recently kicked off his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour, which wraps up in early September.

Austin is out July 28.

