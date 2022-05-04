Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Post Malone is going to be a dad!

The “Congratulations” rapper and his girlfriend are reportedly expecting their first child together.

In a statement obtained by TMZ Post Malone, born Austin Post, said “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad.”

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” the 26-year-old added.

Malone and his girlfriend, who hasn’t been publicly identified, celebrated with friends and family over the weekend, according to the outlet.

This will be the first child for Malone.

