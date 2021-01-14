Post Malone gifts 10,000 front line workers with a pair of his signature Crocs

Post Malone is honoring front line workers who spend countless hours on their feet battling COVID-19. The “Circles” singer on Wednesday gave 10,000 hospital workers a new pair of his signature Crocs.

TMZ reports that the Grammy-winner pulled some strings with the footwear company to get his hands on more pairs from his sold-out line, the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II.

One he procured enough shoes, Post and Crocs partnered with the Musicians on Call charity to coordinate efforts to ensure the footwear went to those who deserve it most.

The black-and-pink footwear was then shipped out to thousands of front line workers who are maintaining the front line in roughly 70 facilities across the nation. Recipients included caregivers, nurses, doctors and housekeeping staff that are working day in, day out in various hospital units — from the ICU to pediatrics.

This isn’t the first time Posty has donated thousands of pairs of custom Crocs.

As previously reported, he hooked up his alma mater, Texas’ Grapevine High School, with enough pairs to ensure each student had new Crocs just in time for Christmas.

That same month, the 25-year-old artist surprised 5,000 fans worldwide by gifting them free pairs of the new footwear, from New York to Sydney, Australia.

Each pair costs $60, but they remain sold out. Visit Crocs.com for more info.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.