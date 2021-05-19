Post Malone, Miley Cyrus to headline Lollapalooza 2021

Courtesy Lollapalooza

Post Malone and Miley Cyrus are among the headliners of Lollapalooza 2021.

The lineup also features Marshmello, Tate McRae, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Foo Fighters, Lauv, Iann Dior, Saint JHN, All Time Low, Kim Petras, Cash Cash, Ashe, Trevor Daniel, MAX, Jessia, “Don’t Stop Believin'” band Journey, ’90s band Limp Bizkit, Steve Aoki, Surfaces, and many more.

Lolla 2021 will take place July 29 to August 1 in its usual location of Chicago’s Grant Park. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was replaced by a virtual event featuring a mix of new and archived performances.

To attend this year’s Lollapalooza, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or provide a negative test result.

Tickets go sale later today at 1 p.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

