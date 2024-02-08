Post Malone scores history’s first Double-Diamond single, talks new Super Bowl ad

Courtesy of Mercury Records

Having one of your singles be RIAA-certified Diamond? That’s so 2023.

Post Malone has made history with his song “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider Verse),” recorded with Swae Lee: It’s the first single ever to be RIAA-certified Double-Diamond, with 20 million streams and/or downloads and streams. Regular Diamond awards mark streams and/or downloads of 10 million.

Post also has eight RIAA Diamond-certified singles, the most of any artist.

Continuing his hot streak, Posty will sing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl on February 11 and star in a Bud Light commercial during the game. He tells Billboard that he feels very comfortable singing “America the Beautiful” because “I sing it all the time, like, randomly in my most patriotic moments. It’s a song that’s always in the back of my head, and if I’m playing games or just walking around, I’ll sing it at the top of my lungs.”

As for his Bud Light ad, which will mark his third big-game ad appearance, Posty tells Billboard, “I feel very handsome in this one. I’m going for a Clooney vibe. You know, [George] Clooney is a little older, but he’s still a total stud. And I think, hopefully God willing, that’s what happens to me.”

