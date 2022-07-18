Post Malone to stream for charity in ﻿’Gaming For Love’ ﻿series event

Courtesy Republic Records

Post Malone is giving back ahead of his Twelve Carat Toothache tour by launching a new charity stream series titled Gaming For Love.

In a press release, the Grammy nominee teased, “Tune in as I game for love & raise money for Human Rights Watch, United Way, Project HOPE, & The Trevor Project. And shout out to Apex Legends & Respawn Entertainment for their support. Donate & spread love.”

Posty will broadcast his six-hour gaming sessions on the Twitch streaming service starting Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. PT. The “Circles” rapper and his buddies will be playing ﻿Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends and will donate $10,000 per streaming event.

Additional plays will be held July 20, July 22 and July 24 — all starting at the same time: 6 p.m. PT. Each stream will help a different non-profit charity, with the first one benefitting Human Rights Watch. The next three charities to receive funds will be Project HOPE, United Way and The Trevor Project, respectively.

Aside from donating his own money per stream, Posty will include links via Tiltify so viewers can also support these organizations.

